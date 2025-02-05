Apartment in a new building EG-101 Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada

About the Project:

Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada with its Mediterranean-inspired architecture, panoramic sea views, and prime location just 400 meters from the Red Sea. Situated in the upscale Al Kawthar district, this under-construction development offers spacious, ready-to-move-in apartments within a secure and well-connected community.

Key Points:

Mediterranean-inspired design with sea views

Prime location just 400 meters from the beach

Spacious layouts with premium finishes

Ideal for personal use or investment

Close to shops, cafés, and airport access



Available Apartment Types:

All units are delivered finished and ready for immediate use.

Studio

1-Bedroom Apartments

2-Bedroom Apartments

3-Bedroom Apartments



Location Highlights:

Centrally located in Hurghada’s Al Kawthar district with direct access to beaches and urban amenities.

400 meters to the Red Sea Beaches

8 minutes to Hurghada International Airport

Walking distance to cafés, restaurants, and retail

Direct access to Aldau Village Mall

Facilities:

Aldau Heights offers premium facilities designed to support resort-style living year-round.

Swimming pools and landscaped gardens

Private beach access

Children’s playgrounds

Spa and fitness center

24/7 concierge and gated security

Underground parking

Onsite retail and Aldau Village Mall

Payment Options:

Aldau Heights offers a 30% down payment with installments available for up to 7 years.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.