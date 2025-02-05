  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Al Hadaba
  4. Apartment in a new building EG-101 Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada

Al Hadaba, Egypt
from
$97,166
14
ID: 27109
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • Town
    Al Hadaba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada with its Mediterranean-inspired architecture, panoramic sea views, and prime location just 400 meters from the Red Sea. Situated in the upscale Al Kawthar district, this under-construction development offers spacious, ready-to-move-in apartments within a secure and well-connected community.
Key Points:

  • Mediterranean-inspired design with sea views

  • Prime location just 400 meters from the beach

  • Spacious layouts with premium finishes

  • Ideal for personal use or investment

  • Close to shops, cafés, and airport access
     

 

Available Apartment Types:
All units are delivered finished and ready for immediate use.

  • Studio

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments

  • 3-Bedroom Apartments
     

 

Location Highlights:
Centrally located in Hurghada’s Al Kawthar district with direct access to beaches and urban amenities.

  • 400 meters to the Red Sea Beaches

  • 8 minutes to Hurghada International Airport

  • Walking distance to cafés, restaurants, and retail

  • Direct access to Aldau Village Mall

Facilities:
Aldau Heights offers premium facilities designed to support resort-style living year-round.

  • Swimming pools and landscaped gardens

  • Private beach access

  • Children’s playgrounds

  • Spa and fitness center

  • 24/7 concierge and gated security

  • Underground parking

  • Onsite retail and Aldau Village Mall

Payment Options:
Aldau Heights offers a 30% down payment with installments available for up to 7 years.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 58.0 – 71.0
Price per m², USD 1,301 – 1,675
Apartment price, USD 92,397 – 97,166
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 111.0
Price per m², USD 1,291
Apartment price, USD 143,265
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 168.0
Price per m², USD 1,440
Apartment price, USD 241,937

Location on the map

Al Hadaba, Egypt

