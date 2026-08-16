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Townhouses for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Contemporary townhouse Designed for Luxury Coastal Living in Paphos Discover an exclusive c…
$611,931
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3 bedroom townthouse in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Modern 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse in a desirable complex in power Chloraka. Fully fur…
$391,789
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Contemporary townhouse Designed for Luxury Coastal Living in Paphos Discover an exclusive c…
$611,931
Leave a request
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