Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Peyia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
This project is located in a very popular area of Peyia, just a few minutes drive from all a…
$213,684
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go