Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta chloraka
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka
8
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€300,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€300,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€315,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€305,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€300,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio in Chloraka, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings, with patio
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is set in a tranquil and unspoilt area enjoying stunning views across Polis town…
€305,000

Properties features in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir