  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mouttagiakas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

4 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This beautiful house is located on Moutagiaka area, in 3 minutes distance to the highway, cl…
$4,755
per month
5 bedroom house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
This an exquisite project located in the highly coveted area of Moutagiaka in Limassol, is …
$28,306
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
This magnificent villa situated on the prestigious Kalogiroi Hills in Limassol, a prime loca…
Price on request
6 bedroom villa in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
The Mansion is an exclusive property located in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, in…
$30,571
per month
