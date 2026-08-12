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Townhouses with pool for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
15
Peyia
4
Chloraka
3
Koinoteta Chloraka
3
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1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Allows the investment permanent residence the location of the Amber Homes in   the kisserg…
$420,285
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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