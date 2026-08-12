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Townhouses with garden for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
15
Peyia
4
Chloraka
3
Koinoteta Chloraka
3
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5 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
For sale is a charming townhouse located in the sought-after area of Universal, perfect for …
$432,919
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3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom townhouse in a luxury complex in Konia Village. This fabulous residence belon…
$414,836
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom townhouse in a luxury complex in Konia Village. This fabulous residence belon…
$414,836
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3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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