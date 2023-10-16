Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Nicosia District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Greater Nicosia
266
Strovolos
80
Nicosia
44
Dali
17
Lakatamia
7
Apartment To archive
Clear all
291 property total found
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
€900,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Lakatamia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
€656,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
€739,000
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Agios Sozomenos, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Agios Sozomenos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa with a garden and a garage, Dali, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with a co…
€387,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with gardens close to the river and the center of Nicosia, Cypr…
€443,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with a garden, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with large terraces, a …
€539,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with floor heating in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise complex close to the highway and the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious a…
€378,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a parking in a beautiful area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€404,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and comfortable apartments …
€433,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise complex close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer comfortable and functi…
€328,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise complex with a parking in a residential area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€254,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, gym in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, gym
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 26
High-rise residence with an underground parking in the heart of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer be…
€536,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 27
High-rise residence with a lounge area and a gym in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer …
€235,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and functional apartme…
€323,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a parking close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer moder…
€245,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious apartments with …
€434,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 34
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a spa in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
€900,000
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
€2,85M
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a picturesque area, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer traditional two-store…
€320,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, close to the university, Nicosia, Cyprus T…
€195,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful low-rise residence in a prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments a…
€335,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
1 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
From an exclusive area of Cyprus Cape Town Lofts offers a beautifully designed development l…
€155,950
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment for sale area of 98 sq.m in Limassol under construction. The apartment is located …
€495,000
2 room apartment with parking in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€328,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Nicosia District, Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
The residential complex is located in the prestigious area of Strovolos in Nicosia. This cit…
€147,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Palaiometocho, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Palaiometocho, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/8
€80,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€312,000
2 room apartment in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€236,000

Property types in Nicosia District

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir