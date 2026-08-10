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Apartments for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

;
Nicosia
1138
Strovolos
356
Nicosia
295
Lakatameia
228
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1 338 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Indulge in contemporary comfort in this 2 bedroom apartment with ensuite shower, nestled wit…
$204,443
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3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Floor 3/3
Offering generous living spaces and exceptional comfort, the three-bedroom apartments are pe…
$533,529
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Modern project is located in one of the most privileged areas in Strovolos area, Nicosia. Th…
$332,771
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$271,507
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Modern project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of 12 apartments. Key Fea…
$244,996
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Project comprises of 2 blocks of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments and a plethora o…
$431,340
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in a quiet cul de sac in the sought after Strovolos area, this stylish 2+1 bedroom a…
$384,070
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3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Stylish project located in Engomi, Nicosia. 3 Km from American and Russian embassy, in a qui…
$588,462
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3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment – Ideal for Modern Family Living This two-bedroom apartment offers the…
$460,770
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Modern project located in a central location in Aglantzia, Nicosia.  The project includes 12…
$357,619
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Modern 2-bedroom apartment in Zakaki, Limassol, near MyMall and City of Dreams resort. Featu…
$378,161
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2 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
A unique location that truly sets this apartment apart, offering exclusivity and charm. Nest…
$283,621
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Introducing a stunning new residential development situated in one of Nicosia’s most sought-…
$348,617
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A modern project in Engomi, Nicosia. It is located in a quiet, residential area, close to se…
$312,823
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Situated on the first floor of a small, exclusive building with only eight two bedroom apart…
$333,255
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3 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This newly under construction 3 bedroom luxury residence epitomizes modern design and functi…
$366,344
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A modern project in Strovolos area. A lovely residential area of Nicosia, with easy access t…
$291,726
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3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A state-of-the-art luxury building offering contemporary 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. These d…
$1,18M
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Modern project located in Engomi, Nicosia. The project consists of 3 floors and 18 apart…
$299,429
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3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment can be found in a quiet residential area in the heart of …
$483,991
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Currently two exceptional apartment complexes, with 21 apartments each, are under constructi…
$257,622
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Modern project is situated in a nice quiet neighbourhood in Aglantzia. The building consists…
$412,178
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3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Modern project is situated in a privileged location of Nicosia in Acropolis, in a quiet neig…
$458,621
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
In such close proximity to all amenities, this stunning new semi detached home offers qualit…
$404,409
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Scheduled for delivery in June 2027, this Energy Class A residential project offers modern d…
$398,190
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A luxury project in a prime location in Nicosia's Lykavitos area near Kalipoleos Street. The…
$290,394
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3 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
This substantial 3 bedroom detached house is situated moments from the green National Athala…
$413,614
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 4
This modern 2-bedroom apartment is located in a contemporary residential building in the des…
$393,738
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3-bedroom penthouse with private roof garden is located in the heart of …
$684,670
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4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Beautiful 3+1 bedroom house located in Stelmek, consisting of 170 square meters. This hous…
$431,340
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Property types in Nicosia District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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