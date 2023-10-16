UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Nicosia District
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus
291 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
5
373 m²
3
New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
€900,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Lakatamia, Cyprus
5
214 m²
2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
€656,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
5
233 m²
2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
€739,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Agios Sozomenos, Cyprus
6
163 m²
2
Two-storey villa with a garden and a garage, Dali, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with a co…
€387,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4
151 m²
2
Complex of two-storey villas with gardens close to the river and the center of Nicosia, Cypr…
€443,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
5
203 m²
2
Modern villa with a garden, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with large terraces, a …
€539,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
123 m²
3
Low-rise complex close to the highway and the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious a…
€378,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4
105 m²
4
Low-rise residence with a parking in a beautiful area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€404,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
4
132 m²
6
New residence with a parking, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and comfortable apartments …
€433,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
81 m²
5
New low-rise complex close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer comfortable and functi…
€328,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Geri, Cyprus
3
83 m²
4
Low-rise complex with a parking in a residential area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€254,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, gym
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
98 m²
26
High-rise residence with an underground parking in the heart of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer be…
€536,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2
62 m²
27
High-rise residence with a lounge area and a gym in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer …
€235,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
80 m²
5
New residence close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and functional apartme…
€323,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
83 m²
4
New low-rise residence with a parking close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer moder…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
4
116 m²
5
New residence with a parking, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious apartments with …
€434,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
106 m²
34
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a spa in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
€900,000
Recommend
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
13
370 m²
2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
€2,85M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
3
130 m²
2
New complex of villas in a picturesque area, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer traditional two-store…
€320,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2
50 m²
4
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, close to the university, Nicosia, Cyprus T…
€195,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
85 m²
2
Beautiful low-rise residence in a prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments a…
€335,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
172 m²
4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
1
49 m²
From an exclusive area of Cyprus Cape Town Lofts offers a beautifully designed development l…
€155,950
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
98 m²
2/4
Apartment for sale area of 98 sq.m in Limassol under construction. The apartment is located …
€495,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
100 m²
2/5
For sale apartment of 100 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€328,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
151 m²
5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Nicosia District, Cyprus
1
57 m²
The residential complex is located in the prestigious area of Strovolos in Nicosia. This cit…
€147,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Palaiometocho, Cyprus
1
1
54 m²
3/8
€80,000
1
Recommend
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2
2
101 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€312,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2
2
93 m²
This exclusive residential development is nestled in the vibrant Lykabittos neighborhood of …
€236,000
Recommend
