Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Apartments Terraced for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Nicosia
76
Strovolos
305
Nicosia
241
Lakatameia
206
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a parking close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer moder…
$266,264
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments and villas wit…
$3,43M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and functional apartme…
$351,034
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a parking in a green area, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$337,142
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious apartments with …
$471,668
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
$712,936
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 34
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a spa in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
$978,113
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with spaciou…
$350,820
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise complex close to the highway and the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious a…
$410,808
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 27
High-rise residence with a lounge area and a gym in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer …
$255,396
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 26
High-rise residence with an underground parking in the heart of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer be…
$595,562
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Dali, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa with a garden and a garage, Dali, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with a co…
$432,543
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern low-rise residence in the most prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$268,393
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
$803,140
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus W…
$150,841
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with gardens close to the river and the center of Nicosia, Cypr…
$481,449
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 21
Beautiful residence in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with panoramic vie…
$853,033
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the central area of Nicosia, Cuprus We offer apartments with balconies, pa…
$175,808
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise complex with a parking in a residential area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious …
$276,045
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, close to the university, Nicosia, Cyprus T…
$182,050
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
$978,113
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful low-rise residence in a prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments a…
$369,388
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with a garden, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with large terraces, a …
$585,781
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a parking in a beautiful area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious …
$439,064
Leave a request

Property types in Nicosia District

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go