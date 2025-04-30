Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Nicosia
76
Strovolos
305
Nicosia
241
Lakatameia
206
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
67 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
$504,762
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Explore the epitome of city living in this chic and spacious two-bedroom apartment located i…
$675,690
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akaki, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$220,217
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 72 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 60 sq.m. covered inte…
$246,243
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
$615,117
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Two bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apartment consis…
$164,973
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 90 sq.m. covered inte…
$390,385
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 51 …
$108,870
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$120,407
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 114 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered inte…
$393,288
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province,…
$490,484
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$841,944
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 113 m²
Nestled within Engomi, this extraordinary endeavor resides in an area rich with history, onc…
$451,731
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
$262,259
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 256 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 285 sq…
$791,784
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akaki, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$219,963
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 75 sq.m. covered inter…
$199,019
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$227,962
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
Nestled in the Engomi area, this remarkable project is set amidst a location steeped in hist…
$907,822
Leave a request
Apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
Apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 624 m²
The beachfront complex is an eye-catching landmark in the heart of the Paphos Harbour area. …
$15,78M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
For sale an amazing flat in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, with a magnificent v…
$3,86M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the first floor of …
$139,977
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akaki, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$216,751
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Nestled in the vibrant Engomi district, this outstanding project is situated in an area stee…
$398,493
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Akaki, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Akaki, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
$218,616
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 1…
$253,749
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in City Cente…
$790,781
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 125 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 97 sq.m. covered in…
$467,695
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$188,186
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 131 sq.m. covered i…
$510,504
Leave a request

Property types in Nicosia District

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go