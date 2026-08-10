Studios for Sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios in Nicosia District, Cyprus

;
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Studio apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$154,080
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 43 m²
New luxury destination project of Pafos, where elegance and tranquility meets comfort, harmo…
$211,534
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$154,080
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Studio apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 57 m²
Floor 57
Cape Town Lofts is located in the prestigious Strovolos district of Nicosia. This city is kn…
$192,959
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
Project comprises of 2 blocks of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments and a plethora o…
$218,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nicosia District, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go