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Penthouses for sale in Nicosia District, Cyprus

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Nicosia
12
Strovolos
6
Aglangia
3
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13 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 4
This modern 2-bedroom apartment is located in a contemporary residential building in the des…
$393,738
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 3/3
2 Bedroom Apartment – Spacious Modern Comfort in a Prime Location The 2-bedroom apartment is…
$396,965
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 4
This modern 2-bedroom apartment is located in a contemporary residential building in the des…
$400,707
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom Penthouse is located in a new low-density residential complex in the w…
$365,863
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom Penthouse offers high-quality urban living in the desirable area of St…
$377,477
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 4/4
This spacious 3-bedroom Penthouse offers refined modern living in a newly developed resident…
$458,780
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
The two-bedroom penthouse offers a perfect blend of modern luxury, privacy, and functionalit…
$219,806
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5
3-Bedroom Penthouse The three-bedroom penthouse offers a spacious and elevated living experi…
$383,285
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Apartment – Ideal for Modern Family Living This two-bedroom apartment offers the…
$449,680
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
The three-bedroom penthouse embodies refined luxury, modern design, and unparalleled comfort…
$269,440
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International Property Alerts
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Floor 4/4
This spacious 3-bedroom Penthouse offers refined modern living in a desirable residential ar…
$456,457
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 4/4
This modern 3-bedroom Penthouse offers high-quality urban living in the desirable area of St…
$476,202
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 2/3
This spacious 3-bedroom Penthouse offers generous living space and modern comfort in one of …
$423,936
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

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