  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Long term rental apartments seaview in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
66
Germasogeia
54
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
15
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
5
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
A perfectly located Building on the coast road in the Germasogeia Area of Limassol – Cyprus,…
$5,994
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This beautiful  140 square meter apartment is situated towards the end of the Limassol Touri…
$3,651
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
This elegantly designed building promises luxury living, privacy, and tranquility for its re…
$13,078
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Inspired by the waves of the sea and the curves of the windblown sails. The elegantly shaped…
$13,078
per month
