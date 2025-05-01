Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Agiou Athanasiou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

penthouses
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Brand new 1 b/d apt for rent. 50 m2 covered inside area and 17 m2 covered verandas. Everyth…
$1,976
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 4
Perfectly located in Agios Athanasios area in Limassol, easy access to the highway , yet f…
$2,634
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 2
This well-situated 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Agios Athanasios offers the perfect b…
$2,634
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
The apartment is brand new and come fully furnished with all electrical appliances. - Beaut…
$2,305
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Quiet Residential Area with panoramic views. Electrical appliances, air-conditioning systems…
$2,141
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Agios Athanasios, Limassol! ✨ Looking for a place to call h…
$1,976
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The new apartments are located on an elevated area in the Agios Afanassios district of Limas…
$2,744
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For Rent: 2 Bed apartment - AGIOS ATHANASIOS 2 BED + 2 BATH 90 sqm internal + 35 sqm Covere…
$2,086
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
New apartment to rent Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios, close to shops, pharm…
$1,866
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 3
This stylish modern project is located in one of Limassol’s best neighborhoods, Papas, which…
$5,045
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Brand New Stylish Two Bedroom Apartment in Agios Athanasios A brand new beautiful two bedro…
$1,976
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in the prestigious Columbia area, Limassol. This stunning resi…
$7,135
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom penthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
Modern 2-Bedroom Sea View Penthouse in Agios Athanasios, Limassol This stunning two-bedro…
$2,195
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios/Limassol, 83m², veranda 14m², storage, covered par…
$2,086
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
For Rent: Modern 3-Bedroom Apartment in Linopetra, Limassol Spacious and stylish apartment …
$3,184
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go