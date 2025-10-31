Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
172
Germasogeia
93
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
40
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
18
33 properties total found
Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 571 m²
For rent is a modern commercial building with a total internal space of 1,571 square meters,…
$63,867
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
5 Bedroom detached house for rent in a beautiful private location of Mesa Gitonia.  Just 5 m…
$8,128
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Stunning modern house now available in the Moni area of Limassol.The garden area has a beaut…
$6,735
per month
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For rent in Zakaki, this spacious and modern detached house offers comfort and convenience. …
$5,806
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One bedroom penthouse located in Neapoli, walking distance to the beach is available. Inter…
$2,439
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Welcome to this stunning, modern two-story home, offering a perfect blend of comfort, style,…
$5,225
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This lovely 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Agios Athanasios - Tourist Area is now avail…
$1,974
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Charming four bedroom residence available in the Palodia Hills of Limassol.  Just under five…
$5,806
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
A seafront three-bedroom apartment in the high-rise project, located in Neapolis area of Lim…
$8,128
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Exceptional Five-Bedroom Villa in Tranquil Pyrgos Countryside is offered fully furnished and…
$6,967
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Charming three-bedroom residence is available fully furnished in a peaceful residential are…
$3,251
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
This beautiful 2-bedroom maisonette is situated in the heart of the tourist area in Potamos …
$3,484
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
An exceptional Ground Floor Residence in One of Cyprus’s Finest Luxury Resorts - The Residen…
$3,484
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A stunning, detached, and private villa in the exclusive area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol, w…
$6,387
per month
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Available 7 bedrooms luxury villa in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas 2 mins drive fr…
$6,967
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
The property is located on a very quiet road and is ideal for a family who want to be outsid…
$2,903
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Spacious 4 bedroom house with easy access to the highway and Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue. This c…
$4,064
per month
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 530 m²
This six-bedroom villa in Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol offers a luxurious and spacious liv…
$11,612
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Lovely three bedroom house in Zakaki area in Limassol for rent, built in two level.  It has …
$2,903
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
The villa is set on 2 levels, the ground floor consists of a living/dining room, separate ki…
$4,355
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Brand new two bedroom apartment with roof garden located in Mesa Geitonia is available now. …
$2,903
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Paramytha, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
An exceptional three bedroom detached house with swimming pool located in Paramytha village…
$2,903
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Lovely four bedroom villa in Ypsonas available for rent, built in two levels. It has interna…
$6,967
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Bright living room with large corner sofa and 55” Smart TV Fully equipped kitchen with gran…
$2,555
per month
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Mansion renovated with all the extras and equipment ENERGY EFFICIENCY A.It includes 6 rooms …
$5,806
per month
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 940 m²
Built in two corner Plots. Three Floors. Total Built covered area: 940 square meters. Land A…
$9,174
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Four bedroom Maisonnette located in Agios Thyconas and close to four and five stars hotels.…
$4,413
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
An exceptional four bedroom property located on the seafront of Limassol. This charming re…
$5,458
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 431 m²
Lovely five bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas with swimming pool and sea view  is available no…
$9,290
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Lovely house available fully furnished in the quiet village of Pyrgos.  Just 7 minutes drivi…
$5,225
per month
