  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
172
Germasogeia
93
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
40
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
18
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Seafront two bedroom apartment located in Agios Tychonas (tourist area) is available now. …
$3,484
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Perfectly located in Agios Athanasios area in Limassol, easy access to the highway , yet f…
$2,555
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located just north of the highway in a quiet central suburb, this spacious property, with an…
$3,077
per month
