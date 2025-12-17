Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Monthly rent of lakeview flats and apartments in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
292
Germasogeia
124
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
69
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
32
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A rare statement residence offering privacy, scale, and uninterrupted views within Cyprus’ m…
$9,400
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Limassol District

penthouses

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Realting.com
Go