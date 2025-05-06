Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Long-term rental

Long-term rent of real estate in Limassol District, Cyprus

Germasogeia
88
Limassol
146
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
33
Koinoteta Parekklesias
11
Show more
384 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious 5-Bedroom House in Potamos Germasogeia – Ideal for Living or Office Use This gener…
$3,963
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Charming 1-Bedroom Apartment in Moni, Limassol Located on the ground floor in a quiet area, …
$1,698
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment with Premium Finishes Located on the 2nd floor, this beautifull…
$3,623
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Offices or Shop situated on one of the most well-known business centers in Limassol in the h…
$11,322
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern 1-Bedroom Apartment – 2nd Floor Located in a new building, this bright 1-bedroom unit…
$1,472
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
This spacious three-bedroom apartment is located within the vibrant area of Papas Supermarke…
$2,831
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
The rent price + common expenses + 2 security deposits against damages. Utilities such as …
$3,963
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Renovated 3-Bedroom House for Long-Term Rent in Germasogeia Available for long-term rent, th…
$2,491
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Flat for Rent in Limassol – 154m² This stunning, fully furnished 3-bedro…
$2,604
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/4
This Residences is in the heart of Neapolis neighbourhood, just 500 meters from the beach. T…
$1,925
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 1
The Project is in the heart of a bustling business district, on Kolonakiou Street (*Spyros K…
$28,533
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
The living room is well-appointed with a large, cozy sectional sofa, a coffee table, and a T…
$2,491
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 150 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
This well-appointed office is located in one of Limassol’s most sought-after business areas …
$5,435
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant Three-Story Townhouse in a Prime Neighborhood We are pleased to present a stunning t…
$3,510
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 594 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Commercial property 594 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 594 m²
Floor 3
Brand-New Residential Building in Prime Mesa Geitonia Location – Available An exceptional o…
$16,984
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$1,698
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Office spaces available for rent, located at Thekla Lisioti in Agia Zoni. Offices are in exc…
$2,491
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Brand new 2 bedroom apartment for rent 2 bathrooms 3rd floor 80sqm internal covered area 20…
$2,491
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 2
A stunning representation of contemporary Mediterranean architecture – a sanctuary for all w…
$10,197
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Newly Renovated Spacious 3 Bedroom whole floor apt located on a 3 Storey Building In Central…
$2,831
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4-Bedroom House for Sale in Agios Athanasios, Limassol Discover this stunning 4-bedroom hou…
$4,416
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
7 bedroom house in Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This spacious property in Kolossi, along the Akrotiri road near Limassol, features a generou…
$5,661
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
PETROU & PAVLOU - Kapsalos,Limassol -150sqm - inside -90sqm - outside -New flat - 2025 cons…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
The apartment in Potamos Germasogia is a luxurious residence with 3 bedrooms, offering stunn…
$7,360
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience ultimate luxury living in this stunning 3-bedroom penthouse, plus an additional r…
$5,661
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
New 3 bdr apartments in the heart of Limassol for long time renting. Covered area 115m2 + 35…
$3,963
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This beautiful house is located on Moutagiaka area, in 3 minutes distance to the highway, cl…
$4,755
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This beautiful  140 square meter apartment is situated towards the end of the Limassol Touri…
$3,651
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Cozy 2-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor, located in the Potamos Germasoyia area, Limassol,…
$3,057
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom penthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to this charming 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the heart of Zakaki, Limassol. Situa…
$2,038
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Limassol District

apartments
houses
сommercial property

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool