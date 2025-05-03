Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
66
Germasogeia
54
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
15
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
5
189 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/8
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$4,394
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
65 sqm, spacious one bedroom apartment in the heart of the Limassol city center. Apartment …
$1,756
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Very central 3 bedroom flat in Limassol just off Makarios Avenue 167sqm 2nd Floor 3 bedrooms…
$2,744
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For Rent: 2 Bed apartment - AGIOS ATHANASIOS 2 BED + 2 BATH 90 sqm internal + 35 sqm Covere…
$2,086
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful and peaceful apartment in Limassol's Agios Tychonas/Parekklisia Tourist Area. A wo…
$2,744
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom penthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to this charming 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the heart of Zakaki, Limassol. Situa…
$2,415
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Brand new 2 bedroom apartment for rent 2 bathrooms 3rd floor 80sqm internal covered area 20…
$2,415
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios/Limassol, 83m², veranda 14m², storage, covered par…
$2,086
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Neapolis, one of Limassol's mos…
$2,634
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 3
This stylish modern project is located in one of Limassol's best neighborhoods, Papas, which…
$5,045
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Brand new 2br and 2 bathroom apartment - 3rd floor - Kato Polemidia - fully furnished - full…
$1,756
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-bedroom apartment is situated in the heart of Limassol. The apartment is fully furnis…
$1,647
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3
Three-Bedroom penthouse with private rooftop offering breathtaking panoramic views. Located …
$2,525
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
These two-bedroom apartments in Limassol offer a comfortable and practical living space. The…
$2,195
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This modern 2-bedroom apartment, located in the sought-after area of Agios Spyridon, Limasso…
$1,873
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern 3-Bedroom Apartment in Prime Location Spacious and stylish 3-bedroom apartment locate…
$1,976
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This modern 2-bedroom apartment for rent, located in the desirable area of Agios Spyridonas,…
$1,866
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/4
This project is located on the prestigious Panthea hills, from where it enjoys panoramic vie…
$6,041
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in the prestigious Columbia area, Limassol. This stunning r
$7,135
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Modern 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – Katholiki, Limassol Just a 5-minute walk to the Old To…
$1,867
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment for rent It's a big 3 bedroom apartment located in Neapolis area, 100 meters from …
$3,074
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$7,140
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7
2 bedroom & 2 Bathroom apartment in Neapolis Brand new furniture Full renovated 2 minutes w…
$2,036
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury 2 bedroom apartment Near market pharmacy scool, Super Home Center, coffee shops, supe…
$1,976
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
2 bedroom 2 bathrooms With roof garden 120m2 internal area with 60m2 of veranda 3rd floor Bu…
$1,976
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
A perfectly located Building on the coast road in the Germasogeia Area of Limassol – Cyprus,…
$5,994
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5
The apartment in Potamos Germasogia is a luxurious residence with 2 bedrooms, offering stunn…
$3,293
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Luxury apartment for rent in an elite complex on the seashore, in the Neapolis area, Limasso…
$9,330
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This beautiful  140 square meter apartment is situated towards the end of the Limassol Touri…
$3,651
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Brand new 2 bedroom grounfloor apartment for rent in Ypsonas ✅ Photovoltaic system ✅ Constr…
$1,207
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

