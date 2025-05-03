Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of penthouses in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
8
Germasogeia
7
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
3
Yermasoyia
3
26 properties total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/3
Welcome to this charming 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the heart of Zakaki, Limassol. Situa…
$2,415
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 3
This stylish modern project is located in one of Limassol’s best neighborhoods, Papas, which…
$5,045
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3
Three-Bedroom penthouse with private rooftop offering breathtaking panoramic views. Located …
$2,525
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/4
This project is located on the prestigious Panthea hills, from where it enjoys panoramic vie…
$6,041
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in the prestigious Columbia area, Limassol. This stunning resi…
$7,135
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 4
4 Bedroom Penthouse for Rent in The heart of Limassol city. Included: -Elevator -Fireplace…
$4,391
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
* Top floor spacious apartment in a small private building complex. * Duplex floor, the firs…
$2,525
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Discover comfort and convenience in this stylish 3-bedroom apartment, fully furnished and re…
$3,842
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Rooftop Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment in Limassol for rent Year of Construction: 2008 Year of…
$2,580
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Stunning 3-bedroom penthouse for rent in Potamos Germasoyia, near Columbia. This fully furni…
$5,822
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
For Rent: Luxury 2-Bedroom Penthouse with Roof Garden in Potamos Germasogeia Discover this …
$3,184
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Rent. Limassol. Germasogeia. New three bedroom penthouse in a gated complex. The territory h…
$4,171
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Modern two-level penthouse with four bedrooms, a private pool, and fully furnished, located …
$8,788
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4
Utilities such as water, electricity, annual refuse collection and internet are payable extr…
$6,037
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse for rent For rent: 2-bedroom penthouse in Kato Polemidia This…
$2,415
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience ultimate luxury living in this stunning 3-bedroom penthouse, plus an additional r…
$5,492
per month
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6
Exclusive Penthouse in the Heart of Limassol with Panoramic Sea Views! This elegant five-ro…
$3,842
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
Modern 2-Bedroom Sea View Penthouse in Agios Athanasios, Limassol This stunning two-bedro…
$2,195
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover luxurious living in this exquisite 3-bedroom penthouse located in the serene area o…
$3,842
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
New 3 bedroom upper floor house for rent with loft. Availible to rent
$2,195
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse with a gorgeous view of the sea, city and mountains! From the owner. Limassol. Ger…
$2,744
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7
This bright and spacious apartment with seaview and fireplace will be available for long-ter…
$2,744
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to this charming 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the heart of Zakaki, Limassol. Situa…
$1,976
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
Stylish luxury brand new 2 level penthouse, perfect for living. Peaceful area and at the sam…
$4,391
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
The luxurious three-bedroom penthouse is situated in the heart of Ayia Zoni, just a short wa…
$4,391
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
• Covered Parking: 2 spaces • Access: Coded door entry • Bedrooms: 3, all with en-suite bath…
$4,174
per month
