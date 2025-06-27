Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in Germasogeia, Cyprus

1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
For Rent – Sea View Apartment in Germasogeia, Limassol 🏢 Type: Apartment | 🌊 Sea View 🛏 1 B…
$1,744
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
For Rent – 2-Bedroom Penthouse in Germasogeia, Limassol 🏢 Top Floor (3rd) Penthouse in a sm…
$1,569
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
90m Internal Living Area + 25m Covered Veranda - Designed for effortless indoor-outdoor livi…
$5,813
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
Utilities such as water, electricity, annual refuse collection and internet are payable extr…
$2,558
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing this stylish 3-bedroom apartment directly on the sea, offering a spacious 110 sq…
$5,231
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 7
Luxury top floor partial sea view apartment, 30 Meter walking distance to a sandy beach. S…
$5,348
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 9
All apartments are located in a unique complex situated in the heart of Limassol's tourist a…
$5,696
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/8
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$4,650
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment with Premium Finishes Located on the 2nd floor, this beautifull…
$3,720
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
Beautiful and unique 4 bedroom apartment with private roof garden in Germasogeia on the seco…
$4,418
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
The apartment in Potamos Germasogia is a luxurious residence with 3 bedrooms, offering stunn…
$8,719
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 3
2 bedroom apartment located in quiet residential area in Papas. Situated just 150 meters fro…
$3,381
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Modern 2- Bedroom Apartment in Germasogeia, Limassol This flay located in a stylish residen…
$2,674
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Floor 2
Spacious 4-Bedroom Beachfront Apartment for Rent – 310 sq.m. Enjoy luxury coastal living in…
$11,625
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4
Utilities such as water, electricity, annual refuse collection and internet are payable extr…
$6,394
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 4
Modern 3bedroom Fully Furnished Deluxe Apartment in Complex Location: In the heart of the To…
$2,791
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$7,556
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
New modern 2 bedroom apartment in Potamos Germasogeia, near Papas supermarket, just 700 mete…
$3,220
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
3 bedroom fully furnished deluxe apartment in a prestigious complex. Situated in a convenien…
$2,616
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The apartment in Potamos Germasogia is a luxurious residence with 1 bedrooms. Situated withi…
$2,325
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
The living room is well-appointed with a large, cozy sectional sofa, a coffee table, and a T…
$2,558
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Modern two-level penthouse with four bedrooms, a private pool, and fully furnished, located …
$6,975
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
The rent price including common expenses + 2 security deposits against damages. Utilities s…
$2,441
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Potamos Germasoya, featuring 1 WC and covered parking. …
$1,511
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Modern 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment in a secure gated complex, offering 89 m² of internal…
$3,604
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – Columbia, Germasogeia Spacious 2-bedroom apartment (95m²) on…
$1,802
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse with a gorgeous view of the sea, city and mountains! From the owner. Limassol. Ger…
$2,906
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Brand New very beautiful 2 bedroom luxury apartment in Potamos Germasogeias Tourist area 3 m…
$1,860
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
The rent price + common expenses + 2 security deposits against damages. Utilities such as w…
$4,069
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/8
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$5,231
per month
