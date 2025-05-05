Show property on map Show properties list
Long term rental apartments in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful and peaceful apartment in Limassol's Agios Tychonas/Parekklisia Tourist Area. A wo…
$2,831
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious 3-bedroom apartment for rent in a newly built complex, boasting stunning sea views…
$3,397
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 4
Offering an exceptional living experience in one of the most prestigious areas of Limassol, …
$3,006
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Located in a highly demanded place of the tourist area, within walking distance to the beach…
$2,264
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 2
It is a two-tower condominium in Limassol consisting of exquisite apartments, duplex apartme…
$10,190
per month
