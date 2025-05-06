Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mones Lemesou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Charming 1-Bedroom Apartment in Moni, Limassol Located on the ground floor in a quiet area, …
$1,698
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moni, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Discover comfort and convenience in this stylish 3-bedroom apartment, fully furnished and re…
$3,963
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Brand new penthouse located in a quiet area of the center in a small 8-apartment building. …
$2,944
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
This modern 2-bedroom apartment in the heart of Petrou Kai Pavlou offers a comfortable and c…
$1,529
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Cozy and modern 3 bedroom apartment for rent in a quiet and beautiful location in Naafi area…
$2,831
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
2 bedroom 2 bathrooms With roof garden 120m2 internal area with 60m2 of veranda 3rd floor Bu…
$2,038
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский