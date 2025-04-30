Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

82 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedroom ground floor with private garden at Sunset Gardens 3100e included utility bills a…
$3,403
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Sunset Gardens is a first-of-its-kind gated community in Limassol brimming with life, amazin…
$3,403
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
* Top floor spacious apartment in a small private building complex. * Duplex floor, the firs…
$2,525
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience ultimate luxury living in this stunning 3-bedroom penthouse, plus an additional r…
$5,492
per month
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Limassol, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
Luxury apartment for rent in Limassol, Neapolis district - the center of the tourist zone. T…
$3,842
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
📍This apartment is located in Neapolis district, surrounded by shops, cafeterias, and restau…
$1,592
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
This project is located on the prestigious Panthea hills, from where it enjoys panoramic vie…
$2,746
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Rooftop Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment in Limassol for rent Year of Construction: 2008 Year of…
$2,580
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
- Fully renovated very spacious 3 bedroom apartment on 1st floor in a private small building…
$2,195
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 2-bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Neapolis, one of Limassol's mos…
$2,634
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Welcome to this charming 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the heart of Zakaki, Limassol. Situa…
$1,976
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
For long term rent 2-bedroom appartment: separate kitchen with all appliances, balkony, spac…
$2,195
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
PETROU & PAVLOU - Kapsalos,Limassol -150sqm - inside -90sqm - outside -New flat - 2025 cons…
$3,293
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Apartment for Rent in Central Limassol Beautiful 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart o…
$2,195
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 32/35
Luxury apartment for rent in an elite complex on the seashore, in the Neapolis area, Limasso…
$14,280
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
2 bedroom apartment Close to all amenities and the sea, uncovered private Parking space avai…
$2,031
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
This brand-new 2-bedroom apartment in Zakaki, near My Mall, Limassol, offers stylish and con…
$2,854
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 12/32
Luxury apartment for sale in Limassol, Neapolis district - the center of the tourist zone. T…
$10,977
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This modern 2-bedroom apartment for rent, located in the desirable area of Agios Spyridonas,…
$1,866
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment for rent It's a big 3 bedroom apartment located in Neapolis area, 100 meters from …
$3,074
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Exceptionally LARGE and BRIGHT 2 bedroom apartment in a prestigious development in the centr…
$2,634
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
A beautiful two bedroom-apartment in Neapolis. one bathroom and a guest toilet, prime locati…
$2,031
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This modern 2-bedroom apartment, located in the sought-after area of Agios Spyridon, Limasso…
$1,873
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
A luxurious two-bedroom apartment is available for rent, featuring exquisite design crafted …
$2,689
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 8
High floor 3-bedroom apartment in the new prominent seaside residential project (Trilogy - E…
$10,757
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
3 bedroom apartment, 160 sqm , Never rented before in newer building with 3 floors and on …
$1,866
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Stunning modern apartment for rent in Linopetra/Mesa Geitonia Exceptional contemporary desig…
$1,976
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7
2 bedroom & 2 Bathroom apartment in Neapolis Brand new furniture Full renovated 2 minutes w…
$2,036
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
New fully furnished and equipped 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom flat available for rent in Limasso…
$1,976
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
New 3 bdr apartments in the heart of Limassol for long time renting. Covered area 115m2 + 35…
$3,952
per month
