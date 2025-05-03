Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
58
Limassol
262
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
55
Germasogeia
19
Show more
586 properties total found
Commercial property 192 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Commercial property 192 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Commercial Building for Sale in Agios Nikolaos Area Ground floor: 1 shop Upper floor: 3-bed…
$331,539
Leave a request
Investment 225 m² in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Investment 225 m²
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
This is an investment, mixed use building. There are 2 connected shops total covered areas o…
$542,875
Leave a request
Commercial property 139 m² in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 139 m²
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$7,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Limassol District, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
*No VAT is applicable to the above units as they are classified as resale apartments. Hugo …
$2,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 1 500 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 1 500 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 5
This commercial building is in a class of its own due to the astonishing modern style create…
$15,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 153 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 153 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 153 m²
Floor 2
Beautiful modern office in the city center with Sea View. Unique location. Office facing to…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 300 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 300 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Beautiful Whole Office Building in a prime location, on one of the most commercial Avenues o…
$2,46M
Leave a request
Office 287 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 287 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 287 m²
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Office 171 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 171 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 171 m²
Floor 4/7
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
$2,99M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 160 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 160 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
Floor 7
The class A commercial building is located in the heart of Limassol, just off the bustling c…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 630 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 630 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 630 m²
Unparalleled location of our new business center on Gladstonos Street in Limassol offers exc…
$4,17M
Leave a request
Investment 700 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 700 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Commercial building for sale in main road in the center of Limassol with Luxury fittings and…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Commercial property 50 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Commercial property 50 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 120
Area 50 m²
Commercial building for sale in Apostolos Andreas. Currently rented with a 6-year lease, the…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Investment 232 m² in Paramali Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 232 m²
Paramali Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 232 m²
For sale 2 units together 2-bedrooms apartments in the beach front gated complex. Both apart…
$2,63M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Limassol District, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Ready Investment Project or Your Dream Home in the Heart of Limassol – Old Town! The perfect…
$2,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Nestled on a generous 518 square meters plot, this property boasts a remarkable 180% land us…
$2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 2
This beautifully designed commercial project is simply a masterpiece of contemporary archite…
$2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 4 300 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Commercial property 4 300 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 4 300 m²
Luxurious Modern Commercial Office building in Germasogeia, Limassol. It is a modern busines…
$244,387
Leave a request
Investment 386 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 386 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
New Modern, top quality offices on the first floor of one of the most iconic business buildi…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Office 145 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 145 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Modern Boutique office building, at good price, located in the City Center! Has an at…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 2
Building for sale in the center of Limassol for commercial and residential use.It is located…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 7
This brand-new, architecturally designed boutique building offers an exceptional investment …
$1,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 3
A residential building in Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol, with 22 studios (plus 3 extra room…
$4,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 367 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 367 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 367 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Office 179 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 179 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 179 m²
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Commercial property 627 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 627 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 7
Area 627 m²
This commercial building occupies a prominent and attractive position and benefits from high…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 800 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 800 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 800 m²
Brand-new modern Hi-Tech. Office building with panoramic views! Located on a prime avenue of…
$11,51M
Leave a request
Investment 430 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 430 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Two adjacent houses in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods of Limassol, in Panthea ar…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Restaurant 155 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Restaurant 155 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Big space in the nice location in Limassol! Ideal Location: Situated in a high-traffic area…
$658,617
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
A modern and elegant building with ergonomic offices. A hot spot for Medical offices and Doc…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Limassol District

hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go