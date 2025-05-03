Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
20
Limassol
46
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
12
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
11
Show more
Investment Delete
Clear all
124 properties total found
Investment 225 m² in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Investment 225 m²
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
This is an investment, mixed use building. There are 2 connected shops total covered areas o…
$542,875
Leave a request
Investment 700 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 700 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Commercial building for sale in main road in the center of Limassol with Luxury fittings and…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Investment 232 m² in Paramali Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 232 m²
Paramali Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 232 m²
For sale 2 units together 2-bedrooms apartments in the beach front gated complex. Both apart…
$2,63M
Leave a request
Investment 386 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 386 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
New Modern, top quality offices on the first floor of one of the most iconic business buildi…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Investment 430 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 430 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Two adjacent houses in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods of Limassol, in Panthea ar…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Investment 817 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 817 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 817 m²
Beautiful big office with prime location near all amenities (Food, Cafes, Banks, Shops, Bus …
$3,63M
Leave a request
Investment 508 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 508 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 508 m²
This stylish new Apartment Building which is nestled in Agia Fylaxi; a desirably tranquil cu…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Investment 320 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Investment 320 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 320 m²
Recently renovated office located in the heart of Limassol and very close the Seafront. The …
$1,63M
Leave a request
Investment 307 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 307 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 307 m²
The building is situated in one of the most popular and prestigious streets for offices and …
$2,08M
Leave a request
Investment 924 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 924 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 924 m²
Commercial office floor 924m2  The offices are located on one of the most popular commercial…
$5,43M
Leave a request
Investment 847 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 847 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 847 m²
One of the largest office spaces in the city, the property is located on the entire first fl…
$4,89M
Leave a request
Investment 582 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 582 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 582 m²
Exclusivity residential Project for sale at Zakaki area. The plot is located just behind the…
$2,33M
Leave a request
Investment 1 127 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 127 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 127 m²
Amazing Investment Opportunity in Limassol – Petrou & Pavlou Area Presenting a rare chance t…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Investment 1 525 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 525 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 525 m²
Beautiful building that was completely renovated in July 2020, in a modern style! - Prime Lo…
$8,70M
Leave a request
Investment 708 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 708 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 708 m²
This beautiful building it ticks a lot of boxes both in terms of it being highly lucrative b…
$4,14M
Leave a request
Investment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Investment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Gives to the investor an excellent opportunity for implementation of the project: "An apartm…
$6,51M
Leave a request
Investment 815 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 815 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 815 m²
The building consists of ground floor plus two floors and basement. There is a possibility t…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Investment 584 m² in Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 584 m²
Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Area 584 m²
Building with  2 & 3 bedrooms apartments are situated close in Kolossi area!!A large two sto…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Investment in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment
Limassol, Cyprus
Traditional Residential Building - 12 Apartments Located : Cyprus – Limassol Old Center (dow…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Investment 403 m² in Kato Platres, Cyprus
Investment 403 m²
Kato Platres, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 403 m²
The project is located in Kato Platres community, in Limassol. The project consists of a vil…
$709,970
Leave a request
Investment 927 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 927 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 927 m²
This Boutique Hotel has been created and designed meticulously combining the elegance of the…
$6,54M
Leave a request
Investment 496 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 496 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 13
Area 496 m²
Renovated building for sale in the city center, on the most commercial street of Limassol. T…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Investment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Just outside the center of Limassol, the hillside residential suburb of Ayios Athanasios ran…
$2,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 793 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 793 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 793 m²
New project in the city center of Limassol. Located on well known commercial road, literally…
$705,738
Leave a request
Investment 513 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 513 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 513 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios …
$288,140
Leave a request
Investment 413 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 413 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 413 m²
Entire building available for sale, consisting of three apartments and three spacious shops …
$2,82M
Leave a request
Investment 150 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment 150 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
A luxury, brand new, beauty salon is available for Sale. The 150 sqm space consists of two f…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Investment in Limassol District, Cyprus
Investment
Limassol District, Cyprus
This Mixed Use Investment Plot of 20199 sq.m. is located in the area of Apostolos Andreas an…
$18,46M
Leave a request
Investment 799 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 799 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 799 m²
Τhe properties are continuous and have all the necessary services such as water supply, elec…
$2,71M
Leave a request
Investment 1 068 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 068 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 068 m²
The project is located in one of the central Boulevards and the main business hub of Limasso…
$3,58M
Leave a request

Property types in Limassol District

сommercial property
hotels
offices
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go