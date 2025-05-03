Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
4
Limassol
21
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
4
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
4
54 properties total found
Shop 109 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop 109 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 109 m²
Exclusive Seafront Commercial Space in the Heart of Limassol Type: Business Center City: Li…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 197 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 197 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 197 m²
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
$3,03M
Leave a request
Shop in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
New project in Limassol, which is under construction. Delivery within 18months. The project …
$713,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 450 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 450 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 450 m²
Ground floor shop 208m2 in total, 9.5 meters street frontage Please note that the property w…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Shop 100 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop 100 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Two Shops connected into a large one On the main avenue Two Parking spaces in the Basement G…
$822,999
Leave a request
Shop 399 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop 399 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 399 m²
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
$3,49M
Leave a request
Shop 500 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 500 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
A shop/office for sale in an exellent location within walking distance to the beach and the …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Shop 43 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 43 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
It’s a commercial block with 3 buildings, in total 25 apartments and 5 shops. Comfort , spa…
$307,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 246 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop 246 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 246 m²
Modern Class A Business Center in Limassol Type: Business Center City: Limassol Area: City …
$2,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 485 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 485 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 485 m²
Located in heart of Limassol's city center, this commercial building in now available for sa…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Shop 225 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 225 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 7
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
$3,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 240 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop 240 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 240 m²
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Shop 154 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 154 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 154 m²
Shop for sale on a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding contem…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Shop 517 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop 517 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 517 m²
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
$4,53M
Leave a request
Shop 60 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 60 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
- Guaranteed Income from rentals. - With covered parking. - Close to the city center and the…
$340,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Retail Corner shop for sale on the one of the most commercial streets of Limassol. The reta…
$307,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 39 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 39 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 39 m²
A new project is located in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. The project consists of 4 apartments…
$276,788
Leave a request
Shop in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol District, Cyprus
The project is a project under development of a beautiful, contemporary commercial building …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 47 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 47 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
It’s a commercial block with 3 buildings, in total 25 apartments and 5 shops. Comfort , spa…
$324,039
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 428 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop 428 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 428 m²
The asset consists of two unified shops which form part of a mixed-use complex in Potamos Ge…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Shop 273 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 273 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 273 m²
New project in Limassol.  The project is located in Kato Polemidia close to a wide range of …
$705,738
Leave a request
Shop 320 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Shop 320 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 320 m²
Floor 2
📍 Prime Location: Historical Center of Limassol 📅 Available From: February 2025 ✨ Space Det…
$3,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 173 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 173 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 173 m²
Shop for sale in the heart of Limassol City Center. Situated exactly opposite a prominent ar…
$773,017
Leave a request
Shop 228 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 228 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$1,33M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 174 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Shop 174 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 174 m²
Floor 2
Explore this exceptional retail opportunity featuring a spacious 174m² ground floor area, co…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 50 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 50 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The project located on Serifos Street in Zakaki - With covered parking. - Affordable prices …
$257,958
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 115 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 115 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
A project meticulously designed for a professional environment with outstanding contemporary…
$670,692
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 293 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 293 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 10
Office building represents a unique blend of downtown working and living. Located at the hub…
$3,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 400 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 400 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 400 m²
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
$868,600
Leave a request
Shop 44 m² in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop 44 m²
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
Exclusive shop faced on the main road  in city center ,  a modern commercial building comple…
$423,443
Leave a request

Property types in Limassol District

сommercial property
hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
Realting.com
Go