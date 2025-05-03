Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

246 properties total found
Office 1 500 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 1 500 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 5
This commercial building is in a class of its own due to the astonishing modern style create…
$15,78M
Office 153 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 153 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 153 m²
Floor 2
Beautiful modern office in the city center with Sea View. Unique location. Office facing to…
$1,21M
Office 287 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 287 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 287 m²
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
$1,60M
Office 171 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 171 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 171 m²
Floor 4/7
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
$2,99M
Office 160 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 160 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
Floor 7
The class A commercial building is located in the heart of Limassol, just off the bustling c…
$1,35M
Office 630 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 630 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 630 m²
Unparalleled location of our new business center on Gladstonos Street in Limassol offers exc…
$4,17M
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 2
This beautifully designed commercial project is simply a masterpiece of contemporary archite…
$2,70M
Office 145 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 145 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Modern Boutique office building, at good price, located in the City Center! Has an at…
$1,12M
Office 367 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 367 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 367 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,45M
Office 179 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 179 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 179 m²
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
$1,56M
Office in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
A modern and elegant building with ergonomic offices. A hot spot for Medical offices and Doc…
$1,65M
Office 85 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 85 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
This commercial building is in a class of its own due to the astonishing modern style create…
$630,077
Office 495 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 495 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 495 m²
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
$2,22M
Office 100 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 100 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 100 m²
Very nice renovated office on very good condition building in the heart of town in City Cent…
$271,438
Office 170 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
Floor 2
business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$1,87M
Office 420 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 420 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 420 m²
Luxury ready office in Prime Location in Linopetra area, Limassol with easy access to the Hi…
$2,07M
Office 175 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 175 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 175 m²
Floor 3
Condition New Floor 3 Specifications Air Condition VRV Distance to sea 0.10km Alarm system
$826,487
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This beautifully designed commercial project is simply a masterpiece of contemporary archite…
$1,73M
Office 266 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 266 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 266 m²
Commercial building located in the most prestigious commercial area of Limassol with easy ac…
$2,65M
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This beautifully designed commercial project is simply a masterpiece of contemporary archite…
$1,66M
Office 133 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 133 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 133 m²
Floor 3/5
A new project consisting of shops and offices situated at Griva Digeni street in Limassol. T…
$1,26M
Office 149 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 149 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 149 m²
Floor 2/7
This is a stunning commercial development in Zakaki, Limassol's western part and its new buz…
$2,26M
Office 644 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 644 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 644 m²
Unparalleled location of our new business center on Gladstonos Street in Limassol offers exc…
$3,82M
Office 727 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 727 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 727 m²
Number of floors 6
A new, commissioned modern office space located on the avenue that connects the highway and …
$7,14M
Office 280 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 280 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 280 m²
Luxury office on quiet area of Agios Nikolaos City center- close to all amenities. Descripti…
$931,761
Office 344 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 344 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 344 m²
Floor 2/4
Masterful design and state-of-the-art construction characterize this modern business center.…
$3,28M
Office 235 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 235 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/4
Masterful design and state-of-the-art construction characterize this modern business center.…
$2,21M
Office 233 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 233 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Commercial Development on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue Type: Office Building Location: Sp…
$2,43M
Office 94 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 94 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/10
Office building represents a unique blend of downtown working and living. Located at the hub…
$987,925
Office 179 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 179 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 179 m²
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
$1,87M
