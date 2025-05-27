Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings in Limassol District, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Revenue house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Revenue house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 33
Number of floors 5
Really a place to stay - Luxury at its best. Innovative design in a popular area.The buildin…
$569,845
Revenue house 795 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Revenue house 795 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 11
Area 795 m²
Number of floors 3
This small block of four different two-bedroom apartments in Limassol has all the characteri…
$2,30M
