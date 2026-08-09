Pool Apartments for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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penthouses
129
studios
16
1 BHK
210
2 BHK
892
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25 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
++COURTYARD PLATINUMNorthern Cyprus Iskele BogazModern resort Living with strong investment …
$249,559
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2 bedroom apartment in Kofinou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kofinou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
The OLEA RESIDENCE complex is limited to the location of Gechitkale, which is the most acces…
$128,064
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3 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Three bedroom resale penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limass…
$340,336
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82 sq.m. covered inte…
$331,559
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block B, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$431,211
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3 room apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 275 m²
$2,57M
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Room 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
$356,687
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1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 68 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$110,109
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Discover comfort and quality in this well-appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom first-floor ap…
$243,974
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2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$178,151
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
Modern, fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment in Breeze Residence, Block A, Livadia, Larnaca, …
$181,562
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3 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
$1,25M
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2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 90 sq.m. covered inte…
$349,942
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2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol province, with 81 sq.m. cover…
$249,959
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3 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Kouklia - Paphos province, with 92 sq.m. interior space …
$239,960
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/4
Experience spacious and secure coastal living in this beautifully designed two-bedroom, two-…
$323,408
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2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 88 …
$182,102
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2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 82 sq.m. covered inte…
$363,940
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2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province, on the fir…
$125,124
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the desirable Krasas neighbourhood of Larnaca, this unique residential complex of…
$363,996
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2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$174,142
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2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogeia - Limassol province, with 79 sq.m. covered int…
$170,233
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3 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
$1,19M
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Room 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
$349,942
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block A, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$465,254
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Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
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