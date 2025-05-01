Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

penthouses
81
studios
4
1 BHK
157
2 BHK
684
88 properties total found
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Ground floor two bedroom apartment for sale in Plati Aglantzias - Nicosia province, on the g…
$249,959
Room 5 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a detached five bedroom luxury house in Erimi - Limassol provinc…
$346,405
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in a quiet area, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with verandas. Some flat…
$179,321
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
For sale two bedroom ground floor apartment in Paralimni - Famagusta province. The apartment…
$75,219
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$174,142
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Two bedroom new whole floor apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol province, with 87…
$248,774
1 room apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, on the 2nd floor of a three-…
$105,104
1 room apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Ground floor luxury one bedroom apartment for sale in Lakatamia, Stelmek area - Nicosia prov…
$105,480
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea and the airport, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
$940,311
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus The architec…
$598,871
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a luxury du…
$1,58M
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom under construction penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Mesa Geiton…
$348,283
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom new apartment for sale in Erimi - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. interiors and…
$169,167
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Aradippou - Larnaka province, on the th…
$247,432
Room 5 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a detached five bedroom luxury house in Erimi - Limassol provinc…
$350,346
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the coast and the center of…
$223,661
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
A two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in the area of ​​Lakatamia - N…
$174,380
4 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Large gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beaches, Oroklini, …
$928,121
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
$450,443
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa at 200 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with a spaci…
$627,623
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a swimming pool, gardens and a kids' playground, Larnaca, Cyprus The …
$258,123
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province, on the fir…
$125,124
2 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
two-bedroom ground floor in Kokkines - Larnaca province, with 80 sq.m. covered areas 10 sq.m…
$110,109
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex in the city centre with shops and roof garden, Larnaca, Cyprus The proj…
$220,968
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Luxury one bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia pr…
$117,778
3 bedroom apartment in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with swimming pools close to the sea, in the picturesque town of Kalavassos, C…
$486,338
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
1 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with three swimming pools and a view of the sea, Tersefanou, Larnaca, Cypru…
$101,948
Room 3 rooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$266,525
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Columbia are…
$366,939
