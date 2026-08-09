Studios for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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Studios in Larnaca, Cyprus

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30 properties total found
Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
This studio apartment offers approximately 69 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$240,949
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Area 40 m²
Situated within a short distance from both Larnaca city center and the bustling Larnaca Inte…
$151,264
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
A stylish apartment in a brand-new residential development, designed with comfort and conven…
$243,046
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Area 43 m²
This stylish studio apartment is a perfect blend of modern design and functional living. Ide…
$159,537
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Studio apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6
A studio apartment on the 6th floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It offer…
$210,929
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Modern Fully Furnished Studio Apartment - Ermou Street, Larnaca A brand-new, fully furnishe…
$263,777
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tersefanou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
Located in the peaceful village of Tersefanou, Cyprus, this charming first-floor studio apar…
$126,600
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Studio apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Studio Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming studio apartment is located on th…
$218,001
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Studio apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
This stylish studio apartment is thoughtfully designed to maximize space and comfort, making…
$165,446
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 5
This studio apartment offers approximately 69 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$281,107
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Studio apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
Modern apartments located in one of the most well sought out and popular areas in the Larnac…
$173,127
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
This studio apartment offers approximately 69 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$246,686
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MySpace Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6
A studio apartment on the 6th floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It offer…
$197,247
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MySpace Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
A studio apartment on the 5th floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It offer…
$203,157
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MySpace Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
A stylish apartment in a brand-new residential development, designed with comfort and conven…
$231,417
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 67 m²
For sale: studio apartment in a visionary coastal development in Larnaca. A modern projec…
$614,918
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 5
This studio apartment offers approximately 69 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$269,633
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
This studio apartment offers approximately 69 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$229,475
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Studio apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Area 41 m²
This cozy studio apartment in Tersefanou is perfect for living or as an investment. Located …
$135,902
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
This contemporary studio apartment offers a refined blend of comfort and modern coastal livi…
$685,266
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Studio apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Area 33 m²
This modern, second-floor studio apartment, located in a well-maintained complex in the peac…
$135,902
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Aradippou, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
This stylish studio apartment is a perfect blend of modern design and functional living. Ide…
$189,081
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
This studio apartment offers approximately 69 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$240,949
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
This studio apartment offers approximately 69 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$275,370
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MySpace Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
This studio apartment offers approximately 69 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$258,159
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MySpace Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 44 m²
A stylish apartment in a brand-new residential development, designed with comfort and conven…
$223,351
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Languages
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 6
This studio apartment offers approximately 32 m² of covered internal space, complemented by …
$281,107
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1 room studio apartment in Psevdas, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Psevdas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Resale studio for sale in Potamo Germasogia - Limassol province, with 25 sq.m. covered inter…
$103,922
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1 room studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
For sale studio in Protaras - Famagusta province. The apartment consists of 37 sq.m covered …
$144,976
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Studio apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Complex Coastline Larnaca   The dynamic project, which organically combines resi…
$337,740
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