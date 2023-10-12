Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

penthouses
6
1 BHK
35
2 BHK
99
3 BHK
45
4 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
39 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 4/12
A unique Sky Residences project in the vibrant centre of the city of Larnaca, next to the Ne…
€968,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a panoramic view at 200 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
€250,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 8
Full-floor apartments with private swimming pools and a panoramic view, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
€968,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
€700,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
€600,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale apartment of 111 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€385,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€230,000
4 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 201 sq.meters in Larnaka. The property offers a roof garden. Building has…
€1,53M
3 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. …
€690,000
5 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€2,53M
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€1,56M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€176,196
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€121,574
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€82,952
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€177,267
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€114,527
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€411,352
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€165,623
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€328,886
Room 1 bedroom with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Room 1 bedroom with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€170,059
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€288,504
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 221 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€680,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€78,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€270,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 193 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€860,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€335,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
MACKENZIE - LARNACA A high-end residential building at 100 meters from Mackenzie beach in on…
€340,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€588,500
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 184 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€700,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 113 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€366,000

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir