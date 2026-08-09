Seaview Apartments for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Larnaca, Cyprus

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penthouses
129
studios
16
1 BHK
210
2 BHK
892
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27 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
++COURTYARD PLATINUMNorthern Cyprus Iskele BogazModern resort Living with strong investment …
$249,559
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4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with panoramic views near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer v…
$422,219
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4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
$2,98M
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block B, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$431,211
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3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a roof-top terrace at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apa…
$937,253
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Discover comfort and quality in this well-appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom first-floor ap…
$243,974
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
Modern, fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment in Breeze Residence, Block A, Livadia, Larnaca, …
$181,562
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3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 8
Full-floor apartments with private swimming pools and a panoramic view, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
$1,02M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the beach, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
$730,124
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3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer…
$620,026
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3 bedroom apartment in Maroni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and roof-top terraces near the sea, Maroni, Cyprus We…
$445,041
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 80 meters from the beach, Larn…
$780,213
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a panoramic view at 200 meters from the sea, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
$260,071
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$410,795
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3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$632,142
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/4
Experience spacious and secure coastal living in this beautifully designed two-bedroom, two-…
$323,408
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3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Floor 4/12
A unique Sky Residences project in the vibrant centre of the city of Larnaca, next to the Ne…
$1,03M
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Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
$842,856
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
New multi-use project nea the port, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a multi-use project, includes …
$373,431
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3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking…
$556,552
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
$368,749
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 8/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$1,56M
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/8
This upcoming residential project offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$259,997
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
$450,443
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a garden and a swimming pool, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortabl…
$491,230
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse in Breeze Residence, Block A, Livadia, Larnaca, Cyprus. Off-pl…
$465,254
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Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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