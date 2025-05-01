Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

88 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in a prestigious area, near the beach and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We of…
$374,017
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parki…
$260,071
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in a quiet area, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with verandas. Some flat…
$179,321
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence in a prestigious residential area of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartm…
$217,358
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with balconies,…
$197,654
4 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea and the airport, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
$940,311
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
New residential complex of villas on the seafront in Pervolia, Larnaca, Cyprus The architec…
$598,871
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern residence with a swimming pool in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a luxury du…
$1,58M
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace close to the beach, Larnaca, Cypru…
$177,691
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence in a historic area, close to the beach and the city center, Larnaca, Cypr…
$237,307
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the coast and the center of…
$223,661
4 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Large gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beaches, Oroklini, …
$928,121
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool at 80 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer ap…
$450,443
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence near the beach and the promenade, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments an…
$514,941
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa at 200 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with a spaci…
$627,623
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence with a swimming pool, gardens and a kids' playground, Larnaca, Cyprus The …
$258,123
2 bedroom apartment in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a picturesque area, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer traditional two-store…
$347,774
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence in the prestigious area of Aradippou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
$234,064
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex in the city centre with shops and roof garden, Larnaca, Cyprus The proj…
$220,968
1 bedroom apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern resort complex with swimming pool, spa centre, recreation areas, Pyla, Larnaca, Cypru…
$129,842
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea at 100 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer…
$620,026
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in a prestigious area of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments and penthouses w…
$286,078
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
Small complex of villas in Livadia, Cyprus We offer villas with parking spaces and barbecue…
$453,564
3 bedroom apartment in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with swimming pools close to the sea, in the picturesque town of Kalavassos, C…
$486,338
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Pano Lefkara, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with guest houses, a swimming pool and picturesque views, Lefkara, Cyprus We offer a …
$3,10M
1 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with three swimming pools and a view of the sea, Tersefanou, Larnaca, Cypru…
$101,948
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence with a parking, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking space…
$280,392
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
New multi-use project nea the port, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a multi-use project, includes …
$373,431
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 12
Modern residence with gardens and a swimming pool near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We off…
$261,632
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking…
$556,552
Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

