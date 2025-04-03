Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Agia Anna, Cyprus

3 bedroom house in Ayia Anna, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Anna, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The house is situated on a hill, overlooking the village with mountain view on a 10,000 Sq.m…
$922,888
8 bedroom House in Ayia Anna, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Ayia Anna, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Located in a Ayia Anna village, the plot includes the main house and 2 other small houses, 1…
$1,07M
Properties features in Agia Anna, Cyprus

