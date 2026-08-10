Seaview Houses for Sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

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Beachfront houses in Famagusta District, Cyprus

;
Ayia Napa
109
Paralimni
233
Protaras
155
Deryneia
6
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Discover this spacious and beautifully maintained detached home in the popular coastal area …
$731,725
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Discover this spacious and beautifully maintained detached home in the popular coastal area …
$731,725
Leave a request
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Property types in Famagusta District

villas
cottages

Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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