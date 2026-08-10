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Residential properties for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

;
Ayia Napa
228
Paralimni
529
Protaras
244
Deryneia
54
935 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Welcome to the most exclusive residential development in the heart of the town, where luxury…
$306,074
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Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$800,816
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
New project is located in Sotira, Famagusta. The project consists of 13 apartments with one …
$290,416
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Coastal Living in Pernera 3 Bedroom Villa in the sought-after Pernera area of Protar…
$636,077
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Area 934 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$372,257
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Overview 3 Bedroom Villa in the serene and vibrant neighbo…
$726,455
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Your gateway to the idyllic Kapparis lifestyle. Located in a serene and sought-after neighbo…
$230,442
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
These luxury villas are ideally located in the heart of Protaras - just a few minutes drive …
$798,291
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$738,805
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 14 m²
High-End Apartment in Kapparis – Exceptional Coastal LivingThis elegant apartment in Kappari…
$277,712
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4 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
These luxury villas are ideally located in the heart of Protaras - just a few minutes drive …
$913,986
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
The project is located just moments from Nissi Beach in the heart of Ayia Napa. The developm…
$855,895
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4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
This resort complex is an elite project of 41 luxury villas in a rare and exclusive location…
$2,75M
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5 bedroom house in Avgorou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Avgorou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Two detached ground-floor houses in a quiet area in Famagusta District. The property is idea…
$262,492
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this well maintained detached villa for sale in the prestigious area of Protaras, C…
$816,377
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3 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Description of object: Flamingo Lake Residences: Residential project nestled in Sotira villa…
$270,629
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$699,980
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
This unique 4-bedroom beachfront villa offers direct, unobstructed views of the sea and is s…
$2,70M
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2 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
An exclusive boutique development nestled in the heart of the charming Kapparis area. This e…
$372,492
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 814 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$336,858
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Discover a stunning new collection of luxury detached villas in the tranquil coastal area of…
$762,847
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4 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Discover unique modern villas in Kapparis, a picturesque coastal town with all the necessary…
$915,745
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3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
Luxurious villa near Ayia Napa and Cape Greco, 150 meters from the sea. Picturesque coastal …
$3,48M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$738,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Seafront Luxury Living in Ayia Napa – Exclusive 4-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Retreat Experie…
$3,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 136 m²
Floor 25
An exceptional 5-bedroom penthouse occupying a landmark seafront tower at Ayia Napa's premie…
$10,27M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$799,672
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
This inviting 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment spans 68 square meters on the first floor. It …
$210,352
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International Property Alerts
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
This unique complex of villas is located in the picturesque area of Protaras, just 50 meters…
$970,830
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
A unique project to build three ultra-luxury villas located on a sandy beach on the north si…
$3,77M
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Property types in Famagusta District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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