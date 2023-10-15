Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

Paralimni
69
Protaras
30
Ayia Napa
14
131 property total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,723
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool in Sotira, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
€231,500
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villa with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cypr…
€362,250
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
€450,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 11
€55,000
3 room house in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room house
Protaras, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Escape to Protaras Paradise and enjoy the epitome of a luxurious life in this stunning villa…
€375,000
3 room house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
€393,000
3 room house in Sotira, Cyprus
3 room house
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Beautiful bungalow with three bedrooms a few minutes walk from the beach. This villa, locate…
€425,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Welcome to these stunning villas located in the heart of the popular area of Pernera, close …
€752,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Welcome to these stunning villas located in the heart of the popular area of Pernera, close …
€481,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€474,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€425,000
2 room apartment in Famagusta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Famagusta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€255,000
2 room apartment in Famagusta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€228,000
1 room apartment in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€152,000
3 room apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The new lifestyle apartments in Kapparis are set the right neighborhood for you and your fam…
€265,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derin…
€198,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Welcome to exclusive luxury villas in Protaras, just a short stroll away from the island’s m…
€770,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Discover the charm of these stunning luxury villas in Protaras, just a short walk from famou…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Discover the charm of these stunning luxury villas in Protaras, just a short walk from famou…
€650,000
3 room apartment with parking in Sotira, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
€87,500
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
€481,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus We offer spacious and modern apartments with la…
€139,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer vill…
€535,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
€592,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas at 900 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer modern and…
€479,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
€269,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Famagusta, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool close to the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence feat…
€230,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence fe…
€169,000

Property types in Famagusta

apartments
houses

Properties features in Famagusta, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Real estate in Famagusta: types of residential property and the benefits of buying

Just a few years ago due to the conflict between North and South Cyprus, residential real estate in Famagusta was not in a great demand. Now the situation is getting better: the economy is growing, medicine is developing, and large retail chains are entering the city. Accordingly, residential property is becoming in demand: it is actively bought up by people wishing to obtain a residence permit or arrange a place for regular recreation.

Where you can buy property in Famagusta

Clean sandy beaches are the main attraction of the city. In olden days, the best hotels in Cyprus stood next to them. But after the war the concept was changed, and now they are increasingly replaced by modern residential clusters with small studio apartments and spacious two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

In other areas you can find accommodation for every taste:

  • Luxury villas with private swimming pools and a large outdoor space. The highest cost of villas in Famagusta is recorded in the historical district of Varosha. In the outskirts your acquisition will cost cheaply.
  • Townhouses united in architectural ensembles.
  • Apartment houses enabling you to buy property in Famagusta at a bargain price.

Cheap one-bedroom apartments tend to be the most popular in such houses. They are easy to rent out, sell, and, moreover, they have the lowest taxes.

Benefits of buying

In recent years, prices for residential property in Famagusta have increased by 8-10% and continue to grow. According to forecasts, in 5 years a square meter will raise in price by one and a half times. Therefore, now it is high time to buy a real estate in Famagusta and its outskirts. It is especially important to those who are going to relocate for permanent residency.

