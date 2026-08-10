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Houses for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

;
Ayia Napa
109
Paralimni
233
Protaras
155
Deryneia
6
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409 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$800,816
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Coastal Living in Pernera 3 Bedroom Villa in the sought-after Pernera area of Protar…
$636,077
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Area 934 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$372,257
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Overview 3 Bedroom Villa in the serene and vibrant neighbo…
$726,455
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$738,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
The project is located just moments from Nissi Beach in the heart of Ayia Napa. The developm…
$855,895
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5 bedroom house in Avgorou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Avgorou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Two detached ground-floor houses in a quiet area in Famagusta District. The property is idea…
$262,492
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this well maintained detached villa for sale in the prestigious area of Protaras, C…
$816,377
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$699,980
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
This unique 4-bedroom beachfront villa offers direct, unobstructed views of the sea and is s…
$2,70M
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2 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
An exclusive boutique development nestled in the heart of the charming Kapparis area. This e…
$372,492
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Discover a stunning new collection of luxury detached villas in the tranquil coastal area of…
$762,847
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3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
Luxurious villa near Ayia Napa and Cape Greco, 150 meters from the sea. Picturesque coastal …
$3,48M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$738,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Seafront Luxury Living in Ayia Napa – Exclusive 4-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Retreat Experie…
$3,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$799,672
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
A unique project to build three ultra-luxury villas located on a sandy beach on the north si…
$3,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 401 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$748,380
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$7,08M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
A house in a complex in Agia Napa, Famagusta. The project consists of 7 luxury independent 4…
$658,402
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 439 m²
3-Bedroom Villas This 3-bedroom villa redefines grandeur and exclusivity, offering additiona…
$4,19M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Located in northern Protaras, the villa is nestled between the beaches of Malama and Ayia Tr…
$838,130
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 353 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$741,524
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
This luxury villa with 5 bedrooms is located in a unique complex with an exclusive design.In…
$1,32M
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4 bedroom house in Sotira, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1
4-Bedroom Villa – Elegant Family Retreat by the Sea Interiors The villa’s open-plan layout c…
$669,006
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 773 m²
For sale: 5-bedroom villa at Ionion Seafront Villas, Ayia Napa. This villa offers elegant…
$1,94M
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3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
The project is a unique, luxury seafront development of 4 five-bedroom villas, located in a …
$4,28M
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3 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Discover this spacious and beautifully maintained detached home in the popular coastal area …
$731,725
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
This exceptional freestanding first line villa in Kapparis with sea views and direct access …
$2,35M
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5 bedroom house in Sotira, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 264 m²
In the secluded seafront setting of Ayia Thekla, a mere stone’s throw from the luxury Ayia N…
$1,64M
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Property types in Famagusta District

villas
cottages

Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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