  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Famagusta District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

Ayia Napa
123
Paralimni
131
Protaras
84
Deryneia
8
32 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 377 m²
Situated right at the forefront within an exceptional resort near the renowned Konnos beach …
$3,16M
Villa 1 bedroom in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 1 bedroom
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: villas and apartments of various layouts in this cozy complex of the BoAZ a…
$194,733
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 413 m²
This masterpiece is located on the Front Line in a unique beach resort project, is created t…
$3,81M
4 bedroom house in Famagusta District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 410 m²
This Luxury Villa is setting new standards in luxury living. This property is a 4 bed roome…
$1,09M
House in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
House
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
This 3,249 square meter plot is located in the charming coastal village of Ayia Thekla, a sh…
$3,21M
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 580 m²
This pure luxury property is situated in Ayia napa and  offers the highest standard of luxur…
$4,03M
Villa in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Area 125 m²
The residential complex located in Northern Cyprus is an oasis of comfort and luxury surroun…
$451,553
2 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This two-storey, semi-detached maisonette features an open-plan living area with kitchen and…
$190,719
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
Potential homeowners seeking comfort, quality, and stunning sea views will find their expect…
$2,07M
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
This beautiful property is located in a residential development where modern design blends w…
$3,21M
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This gated villa is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Protaras. Mode…
$1,39M
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
Featuring spacious modern living spaces, three generously sized bedrooms, and a garden with …
$708,384
Villa in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Area 155 m²
The villas are modern, single-storey properties of high quality construction, designed speci…
$331,138
Villa 3 bedrooms in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 547 m²
Floor 1/1
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: cottage hogorocovanionoeniboğazıçı, northern k…
$368,880
Villa in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Area 270 m²
An exclusive residential complex, which is 18 luxurious villas located in the prestigious ar…
$662,276
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 309 m²
Discover unparalleled waterfront living at this exclusive villa in Ayia Napa, just a kilomet…
$1,73M
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Nestled in a serene private community along the western shoreline of Ayia Napa, this stunnin…
$2,13M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
STUNNING BEACHFRONT 4 bedroom villa located in a prime location in Protaras with TITLE DEEDS…
$2,22M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This 4 bedroom seaside villa with private pool is surrounded with views across  the sea.  Lo…
$720,706
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
Nestled on the western peninsula, these luxurious beach villas epitomize modern coastal livi…
$6,16M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 175 m²
This stunning residence offers a haven of tranquility with spacious parking and storage area…
$1,36M
Villa in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Area 365 m²
An exquisite villa complex in the Famagusta area is designed with architectural taste and fu…
$493,697
Villa 3 bedrooms in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you get: apartments with spacious layouts in the Yenboisichi area. On construction: …
$834,570
Villa in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Area 219 m²
The project that combines excellent architecture, convenient location and magnificent design…
$734,524
9 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
9 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 818 m²
Part of a contemporary gated development in Ayia Napa, offering convenient access to ameniti…
$3,27M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you get: your own villa of a spacious layout on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea …
$536,351
Villa in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Area 173 m²
Welcome to the new project of Will - a unique complex that is an ideal combination of luxury…
$476,839
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
REDUCED PRICE! This amazing 4 bedroom villas is a beautiful gem! It is obvious that the cu…
$463,174
2 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover this charming villa in the tranquil coastal area of Ayia Thekla, Famagusta. Embraci…
$544,911
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Experience a unique lifestyle of excitement and adventure in the heart of Protaras at these …
$649,534
