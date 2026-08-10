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Bungalows for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Frenaros, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Frenaros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
For sale by project: this modern bungalow offers 85 m2 of thoughtful interior space. The pro…
$286,392
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Frenaros, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Frenaros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
For sale is a modern bungalow in the quiet village of Frenaros. This property offers 101 squ…
$335,986
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