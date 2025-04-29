Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

Ayia Napa
123
Paralimni
131
Protaras
84
Deryneia
8
16 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 377 m²
Situated right at the forefront within an exceptional resort near the renowned Konnos beach …
$3,16M
Villa 1 bedroom in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 1 bedroom
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: villas and apartments of various layouts in this cozy complex of the BoAZ a…
$194,733
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 413 m²
This masterpiece is located on the Front Line in a unique beach resort project, is created t…
$3,81M
4 bedroom house in Famagusta District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 410 m²
This Luxury Villa is setting new standards in luxury living. This property is a 4 bed roome…
$1,09M
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 580 m²
This pure luxury property is situated in Ayia napa and  offers the highest standard of luxur…
$4,03M
Cottage 4 rooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$581,961
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
This beautiful property is located in a residential development where modern design blends w…
$3,21M
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This gated villa is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Protaras. Mode…
$1,39M
Villa in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Area 155 m²
The villas are modern, single-storey properties of high quality construction, designed speci…
$331,138
Villa 3 bedrooms in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 547 m²
Floor 1/1
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: cottage hogorocovanionoeniboğazıçı, northern k…
$368,880
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
STUNNING BEACHFRONT 4 bedroom villa located in a prime location in Protaras with TITLE DEEDS…
$2,22M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This 4 bedroom seaside villa with private pool is surrounded with views across  the sea.  Lo…
$720,706
3 room cottage in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol prov…
$519,914
Villa 3 bedrooms in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you get: apartments with spacious layouts in the Yenboisichi area. On construction: …
$834,570
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
REDUCED PRICE! This amazing 4 bedroom villas is a beautiful gem! It is obvious that the cu…
$463,174
Cottage 4 rooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale four bedroom resale detached house in Agia Napa - Famagusta province. The house con…
$899,851
