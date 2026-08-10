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Villas for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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Ayia Napa
63
Paralimni
168
Protaras
116
Deryneia
4
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262 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$800,816
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Coastal Living in Pernera 3 Bedroom Villa in the sought-after Pernera area of Protar…
$636,077
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Area 934 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$372,257
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Modern Luxury Living in Kapparis Overview 3 Bedroom Villa in the serene and vibrant neighbo…
$726,455
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$738,805
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this well maintained detached villa for sale in the prestigious area of Protaras, C…
$816,377
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Description of object: The project consists of 14 luxury four- and five-bedroom villas, thou…
$699,980
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Discover a stunning new collection of luxury detached villas in the tranquil coastal area of…
$762,847
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$738,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Seafront Luxury Living in Ayia Napa – Exclusive 4-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Retreat Experie…
$3,38M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$799,672
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
A unique project to build three ultra-luxury villas located on a sandy beach on the north si…
$3,77M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 401 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$748,380
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$7,08M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 439 m²
3-Bedroom Villas This 3-bedroom villa redefines grandeur and exclusivity, offering additiona…
$4,19M
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MySpace Real Estate
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English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 353 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$741,524
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
This luxury villa with 5 bedrooms is located in a unique complex with an exclusive design.In…
$1,32M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 773 m²
For sale: 5-bedroom villa at Ionion Seafront Villas, Ayia Napa. This villa offers elegant…
$1,94M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
This exceptional freestanding first line villa in Kapparis with sea views and direct access …
$2,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$5,92M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
This villa is more than just a property — it offers an exceptional lifestyle defined by luxu…
$566,292
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 512 m²
This exclusive project features luxurious residences, essential services for world-class yac…
$5,95M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
IMPERIAL JADE VILLAS — Luxurious Four-Bedroom Villas by the Sea in Protaras IMPERIAL JADE…
$754,318
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxurious five-bedroom villa in Protaras combines modern elegance with the charm of the…
$938,889
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Frenaros, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frenaros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Description of object: Countryside II is an exclusive development of 7 modern villas located…
$342,568
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
This new development of villas is located in the coastal resort of Kapparis, one of the most…
$620,365
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
A magnificent new complex of individual villas located in a prestigious location, just a few…
$880,824
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
This modern villa is located in a privileged coastal location in the heart of Protaras. The …
$790,911
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Description of object: Aurora Villas is an exclusive residential project consisting of four …
$742,230
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Deryneia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
This is an exclusive villa project located in the serene and tranquil area of Deryneia. Nest…
$330,891
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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