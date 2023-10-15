UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Famagusta
Villas
Villas for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus
Paralimni
46
Protaras
24
Ayia Napa
6
Villa
Clear all
69 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
4
3
193 m²
Welcome to these stunning villas located in the heart of the popular area of Pernera, close …
€752,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
3
2
144 m²
Welcome to these stunning villas located in the heart of the popular area of Pernera, close …
€481,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
3
178 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€474,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
3
162 m²
Explore this exceptional collection of villas nestled in the peaceful Agia Triada area of Pr…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
3
173 m²
Discover the charm of these stunning luxury villas in Protaras, just a short walk from famou…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
2
167 m²
Welcome to exclusive luxury villas in Protaras, just a short stroll away from the island’s m…
€770,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
3
167 m²
Discover the charm of these stunning luxury villas in Protaras, just a short walk from famou…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4
5
346 m²
The Resort is a unique project of 41 luxury villas on a rare and exclusive location. This pr…
€2,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
2
Nestled in the picturesque area of Pernera, an exclusive gated community awaits you, offerin…
€460,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
€715,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
€2,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour
Pyla, Cyprus
3
3
230 m²
2
Amazing gated complex of 15 detached villas on spacious plots at a prime, quiet location wit…
€547,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
7
7
411 m²
Nestled in the serene and idyllic area of Protaras, this stunning luxury seafront villa is a…
€2,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kapparis, Cyprus
3
3
182 m²
An elegant collection of the contemporary villas is located in the tranquil area of Pernera,…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
5
6
716 m²
The villas fan out around a beautiful beach of finely grained sand. These 11 exclusive villa…
€7,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
5
7
615 m²
Located on a man-made island, these villas directly overlook the marina and feature walk-out…
€8,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
4
5
679 m²
Located on a man-made island, these villas directly overlook the marina and feature walk-out…
€5,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
3
4
544 m²
Located on a man-made island, these villas directly overlook the marina and feature walk-out…
€4,85M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
6
8
504 m²
Located in front of the iconic Sculpture Park in the well-known resort town of Ayia Napa, th…
€3,35M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
5
5
263 m²
An exclusive new development of luxury living rises in a secluded seafront setting of Ayia T…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
4
4
181 m²
The boutique residential complex is located within just a few minutes’ walk to the famous Fi…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3
3
159 m²
The boutique residential complex is located within just a few minutes’ walk to the famous Fi…
€830,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3
2
132 m²
This new project of modern luxury villas offers a unique lifestyle of peace and relaxation a…
€594,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3
2
132 m²
This new project of modern luxury villas offers a unique lifestyle of peace and relaxation a…
€614,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Agios Georgios Acheritou, Cyprus
3
3
119 m²
This completed and ready to move in development hosts detached and semi-detached villas and …
€227,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
4
4
430 m²
This south-facing villa is special and very attractive, enjoying complete privacy, spectacul…
€6,75M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
6
8
375 m²
Are you dreaming of a home right on the beach, with the turquoise Mediterranean waves within…
€5,32M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Paralimni, Cyprus
6
8
462 m²
Are you dreaming of a home right on the beach, with the turquoise Mediterranean waves within…
€6,38M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
4
3
179 m²
This unique and exclusive 4 bedroom villa is located in Ayia Napa, right on the beach with u…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5
6
This modern built villa offers the privacy and comforts of a luxury home environment with im…
€2,50M
Recommend
