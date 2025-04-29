Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

30 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartments in the best residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports …
$1,77M
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia …
$282,957
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
$506,767
1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with garden and views of the town, sea and swimming pool, Paralimni, Cyp…
$155,928
1 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derin…
$208,607
1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus We offer spacious and modern apartments with la…
$146,446
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas at 900 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer modern and…
$504,660
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer vill…
$563,660
5 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in a gated residence, 300 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer hi…
$3,11M
4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Ayi…
$779,642
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
$468,128
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
$3,53M
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with …
$447,767
2 bedroom apartment in Avgorou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Avgorou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Avgorou, Cyprus The residence consist…
$232,839
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the marina and beaches, Pernera, Cyprus We o…
$798,792
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villa with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cypr…
$393,691
3 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a tennis court near the sea, Kapparis, Cypru…
$437,231
1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence fe…
$178,053
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with pr…
$706,415
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and green areas at 500 meters from the beach, Ka…
$231,785
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
$5,07M
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
$624,170
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We off…
$2,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool close to the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence feat…
$242,321
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
$283,410
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
$623,713
2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with a parking close to beaches, Deryneia, Cyprus We offer apartments wi…
$205,446
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious villa…
$2,00M
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 600 meters from the beach, Kapparis,…
$173,839
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools at 850 meters from the beach, Pernera, Cyprus We offe…
$565,132
