Apartments for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,723
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villa with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cypr…
€362,250
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
€450,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 11
€55,000
2 room apartment in Famagusta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Famagusta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€255,000
2 room apartment in Famagusta, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€228,000
1 room apartment in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€152,000
3 room apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The new lifestyle apartments in Kapparis are set the right neighborhood for you and your fam…
€265,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derin…
€198,000
3 room apartment with parking in Sotira, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
€87,500
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
€481,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus We offer spacious and modern apartments with la…
€139,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
€269,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas at 900 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer modern and…
€479,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
€592,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer vill…
€535,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Famagusta, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool close to the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence feat…
€230,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Famagusta, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with …
€425,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Famagusta, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence fe…
€169,000
5 room apartment with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 room apartment with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in a gated residence, 300 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer hi…
€2,95M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
€600,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
€4,60M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Famagusta, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with pr…
€650,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Famagusta, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence with a parking close to beaches, Deryneia, Cyprus We offer apartments wi…
€195,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Ayi…
€740,000
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
€3,35M
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Sotira, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We off…
€1,95M
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Sotira, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious villa…
€1,90M
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia …
€272,000

