Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Famagusta
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus
Paralimni
21
Ayia Napa
8
Protaras
5
Apartment
Clear all
57 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
48 m²
1/2
€129,723
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
4
105 m²
2
Complex of two-storey villa with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cypr…
€362,250
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4
105 m²
1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
€450,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
2
1
11
€55,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
2
2
82 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€310,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
2
2
81 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€255,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
2
2
81 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€228,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Cyprus
1
1
53 m²
This stylish new development is located in Protaras, in close proximity to Paralimni town an…
€152,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
3
2
87 m²
The new lifestyle apartments in Kapparis are set the right neighborhood for you and your fam…
€265,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
2
83 m²
4
Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derin…
€198,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking
Sotira, Cyprus
3
1
56 m²
2
€87,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
4
144 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
€481,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
2
52 m²
3
New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus We offer spacious and modern apartments with la…
€139,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
86 m²
2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
€269,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
4
147 m²
2
Complex of luxury villas at 900 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer modern and…
€479,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Paralimni, Cyprus
4
132 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
€592,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4
164 m²
2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer vill…
€535,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Famagusta, Cyprus
3
80 m²
4
New residence with a swimming pool close to the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence feat…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
4
162 m²
2
New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with …
€425,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
2
51 m²
4
New residence with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence fe…
€169,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
6
293 m²
2
Modern villas in a gated residence, 300 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer hi…
€2,95M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Paralimni, Cyprus
3
89 m²
7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
€600,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4
512 m²
3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
€4,60M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Famagusta, Cyprus
4
146 m²
2
New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with pr…
€650,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Famagusta, Cyprus
3
83 m²
3
Low-rise residence with a parking close to beaches, Deryneia, Cyprus We offer apartments wi…
€195,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5
135 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Ayi…
€740,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
6
273 m²
3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
€3,35M
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sotira, Cyprus
6
165 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We off…
€1,95M
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sotira, Cyprus
6
159 m²
3
New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious villa…
€1,90M
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1
33 m²
2
Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia …
€272,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
