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Apartments for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

;
Ayia Napa
119
Paralimni
296
Protaras
89
Deryneia
48
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526 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Welcome to the most exclusive residential development in the heart of the town, where luxury…
$306,074
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2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
New project is located in Sotira, Famagusta. The project consists of 13 apartments with one …
$290,416
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Your gateway to the idyllic Kapparis lifestyle. Located in a serene and sought-after neighbo…
$230,442
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
These luxury villas are ideally located in the heart of Protaras - just a few minutes drive …
$798,291
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1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 14 m²
High-End Apartment in Kapparis – Exceptional Coastal LivingThis elegant apartment in Kappari…
$277,712
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4 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
These luxury villas are ideally located in the heart of Protaras - just a few minutes drive …
$913,986
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4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
This resort complex is an elite project of 41 luxury villas in a rare and exclusive location…
$2,75M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Description of object: Flamingo Lake Residences: Residential project nestled in Sotira villa…
$270,629
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 814 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$336,858
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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4 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Discover unique modern villas in Kapparis, a picturesque coastal town with all the necessary…
$915,745
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 136 m²
Floor 25
An exceptional 5-bedroom penthouse occupying a landmark seafront tower at Ayia Napa's premie…
$10,27M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
This inviting 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment spans 68 square meters on the first floor. It …
$210,352
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
This unique complex of villas is located in the picturesque area of Protaras, just 50 meters…
$970,830
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
$623,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$352,502
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
These apartments in Kapparis are situated in  the right neighborhood for you and your family…
$313,165
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A modern complex in Paralimni. Near walking distance from all necessary infrastructure.  The…
$307,555
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Description of the site: About Athens Goddess Residences. . . Discover an exceptional stand…
$288,899
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Welcome to the most exclusive residential development in the heart of the town, where luxury…
$256,441
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Premium residential project located in the heart of Ayia Napa. The development consists of o…
$512,558
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2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 7/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$1,70M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
The boutique complex is located just a few minutes walk from the famous azure bay Fig Tree B…
$1,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
For sale: 2-bedroom villa at Sea Caves Villas, Paphos. This villa offers a perfect blend …
$359,486
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2 bedroom apartment in Sotira, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located on the picturesque slope of the village of Sotira, this cozy residential complex off…
$302,752
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Located in the heart of Pernera, one of the most attractive coastal areas of Cyprus, this ex…
$799,211
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,52M
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4 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
This luxurious complex combines the unrivalled comfort and charm of the coast, creating idea…
$2,69M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Stylish Apartment in Paralimni – Prime LocationLocated in the heart of Paralimni, this beaut…
$236,351
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1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
1-Bedroom Apartment – A Private Urban Retreat The one-bedroom apartment offers a perfect ble…
$424,354
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
This is a small residential block of Apartments which is in a desirable area of Derynia, jus…
$233,987
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Property types in Famagusta District

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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