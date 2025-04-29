Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Famagusta District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

25 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartments in the best residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports …
$1,77M
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia …
$282,957
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
$506,767
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Kolossi - Li…
$195,193
1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with garden and views of the town, sea and swimming pool, Paralimni, Cyp…
$155,928
1 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derin…
$208,607
1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus We offer spacious and modern apartments with la…
$146,446
4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, in the center of Ayi…
$779,642
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
$468,128
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
$3,53M
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with …
$447,767
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the marina and beaches, Pernera, Cyprus We o…
$798,792
3 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a tennis court near the sea, Kapparis, Cypru…
$437,231
1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence fe…
$178,053
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with pr…
$706,415
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and green areas at 500 meters from the beach, Ka…
$231,785
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
$5,07M
3 room apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 246 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Germasogia…
$1,09M
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Kolossi - Li…
$195,193
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We off…
$2,05M
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 144 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, on the 3rd floor o…
$165,463
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
$283,410
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
$623,713
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious villa…
$2,00M
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agio Athanasio - Limassol Province, wit…
$209,965
