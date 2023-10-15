Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Famagusta
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

Paralimni
21
Ayia Napa
8
Protaras
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with restaurant in Sotira, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with restaurant
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 14
We present to you a residential complex in one of the most popular cities in Northern Cyprus…
€91,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sotira, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
Ayia Napa Marina, situated on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, offers luxurious residences,…
€1,40M

Property types in Famagusta

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Famagusta, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir