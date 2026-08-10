Pool Apartments for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

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Apartments with pool for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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Ayia Napa
119
Paralimni
296
Protaras
89
Deryneia
48
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11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
For sale: 2-bedroom apartment in Niero City Apartments, Paralimni. A modern project by a …
$360,673
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1 bedroom apartment in Famagusta District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Ready-to-Move Garden Apartment with Pool View! Experience peaceful and high-quality livin…
$122,831
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3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$914,510
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TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Three bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Pro…
$868,420
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3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$950,140
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3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$909,843
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3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
$651,242
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2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 86 …
$201,966
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2 room apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with 9…
$532,132
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3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$890,757
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3 room apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
$585,116
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Property types in Famagusta District

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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