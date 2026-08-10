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Penthouses for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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4 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 136 m²
Floor 25
An exceptional 5-bedroom penthouse occupying a landmark seafront tower at Ayia Napa's premie…
$10,27M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
Floor 25/25
High above the harbor, both from land and from the sea, two towers are visible, which have b…
$10,50M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
This modern penthouse apartment, currently under construction, represents an excellent oppor…
$300,177
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
PROMOTION: This brand new two-bedroom penthouse is fully furnished – the price includes a pa…
$358,616
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