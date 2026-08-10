Seaview Apartments for Sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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Ayia Napa
119
Paralimni
296
Protaras
89
Deryneia
48
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12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
$623,713
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5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We off…
$2,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
$624,170
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
$3,53M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartments in the best residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports …
$1,77M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with garden and views of the town, sea and swimming pool, Paralimni, Cyp…
$155,928
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5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious villa…
$2,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
$5,07M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer vill…
$563,660
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1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia …
$282,957
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2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 600 meters from the beach, Kapparis,…
$173,839
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3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
$468,128
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Property types in Famagusta District

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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