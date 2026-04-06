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Seaview Villas for Sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Demos Agiou Athanasiou
52
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
44
Germasogeia
51
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas
22
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4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 973 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxurious three-level villas nestled on expansive 955-11…
$5,20M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
An exceptional off-plan 5-bedroom luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot, offe…
$2,57M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
An exceptional off-plan 5-bedroom luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot, offe…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 973 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxurious three-level villas nestled on expansive 955-11…
$5,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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