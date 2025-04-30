Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
9
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
21
Germasogeia
16
Yermasoyia
5
14 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$650,642
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with a swimming pool close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus The r…
$728,199
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$654,891
Villa 5 rooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 401 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, wit…
$1,68M
Villa 3 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$369,939
Villa 6 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
$1,30M
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,30M
Villa 3 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious mansion with three bedrooms for sale in the province of Polemidi…
$459,924
Villa 5 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,57M
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 315 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
$1,29M
Villa 3 rooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$455,767
Villa 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens and terraces, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer villas w…
$864,000
Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
